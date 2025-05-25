All Sections
Former Russian president says "buffer zone" may cover nearly all of Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 18:23
Former Russian president says buffer zone may cover nearly all of Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of the Russian Federation, who is known for making unrealistic threats, has suggested that a "buffer zone" proposed by the Russians could occupy nearly the entire territory of Ukraine.

Source: Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Details: Medvedev posted a video showing almost all of Ukraine marked as a so-called "buffer zone".

He captioned the video: "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues, the buffer zone could look like this".

Background: 

  • Medvedev has previously threatened to capture Kyiv and Odesa, issued nuclear threats to the West, and said Russian tanks could appear in Berlin. Recently, he also suggested that Kyiv might never see 10 May after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to agree to a sham three-day ceasefire put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • On 22 May, Putin informed his government of his decision to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

