Republican congressman says Ukraine must be armed to the teeth and Russian assets confiscated

Aftermath of Russian attack on 25 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Republican Representative Don Bacon, a moderate member of the US House of Representatives, has rejected the idea of peace talks with Russia following Moscow’s large-scale weekend attacks on Ukraine and called for decisive action.

Source: Bacon on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bacon, known for his pro-Ukraine stance, was commenting on reports regarding the number of drones and missiles Russia used to attack Ukraine on the nights of 23-24 and 24-25 May.

Advertisement:

"It is a time for honesty. Peace talks are having zero effect on Putin," Bacon emphasised. He stated that the Kremlin is continuing its aggression with the aim of subjugating Ukraine and will not stop until it encounters firm resistance.

"His [Putin's – ed.] goal is to dominate Ukraine & he won’t stop until he realises he cannot win," the congressman added.

He urged the United States and its allies to act resolutely: "The US & Allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, sanction Russia to the max, & confiscate the US$300 billion in overseas Russian assets".

Background:

Bacon is one of the most consistent supporters of Ukraine among US lawmakers. In March 2025, he posted an article in The New York Times criticising what he called the Trump administration’s overly soft stance on Russia.

On 25 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community, particularly the US, to speak out and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said Russia is laughing at the world and mocking US attempts to broker peace.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has also called for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after the latest airstrike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!