All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman's body recovered from under rubble after Russian drone strike on apartment block in Mykolaiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 20:32
Woman's body recovered from under rubble after Russian drone strike on apartment block in Mykolaiv
Rubble being cleared in Mykolaiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The number of fatalities from a Russian drone strike on a five-storey apartment block in the city of Mykolaiv has risen to two, as emergency workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble… This is the second fatality from the overnight attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Sienkevych said that as of 20:00, emergency workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the drone strike on the building. They are still conducting search and rescue operations, dismantling concrete structures and clearing rubble.

Background: On the night of 24-25 May, a Russian loitering munition struck a residential building in Mykolaiv. A man was killed in the attack and five others, including a teenager, were injured. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed and the remaining three were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Mykolaivdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
All News
Mykolaiv
Russian drone strike on Mykolaiv kills 1 person and injures 5 – photos
Russian drone attack injures 2 in Mykolaiv
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 34, 115 homes damaged – photos, video
20:32
Woman's body recovered from under rubble after Russian drone strike on apartment block in Mykolaiv
20:01
Student accommodation damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
19:58
Trump administration finally responds to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine
19:31
Republican congressman says Ukraine must be armed to the teeth and Russian assets confiscated
19:20
Rescue worker injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast
19:06
Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap
18:46
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
18:23
Former Russian president says "buffer zone" may cover nearly all of Ukraine
18:13
Italy's foreign minister condemns Russia's latest large-scale airstrike on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: