Woman's body recovered from under rubble after Russian drone strike on apartment block in Mykolaiv

The number of fatalities from a Russian drone strike on a five-storey apartment block in the city of Mykolaiv has risen to two, as emergency workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble… This is the second fatality from the overnight attack."

Details: Sienkevych said that as of 20:00, emergency workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the drone strike on the building. They are still conducting search and rescue operations, dismantling concrete structures and clearing rubble.

Background: On the night of 24-25 May, a Russian loitering munition struck a residential building in Mykolaiv. A man was killed in the attack and five others, including a teenager, were injured. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed and the remaining three were damaged.

