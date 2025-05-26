Germany's chief of defence orders urgent rearmament due to threat of Russian attack – Reuters

Carsten Breuer, Germany's Chief of Defence, has issued a directive mandating the full rearmament of the Bundeswehr with modern weapons and equipment by 2029. The document emphasises the urgent need to expand both Germany's defensive and offensive capabilities in response to the threat of a Russian attack on NATO territory.

Source: Reuters, citing a document obtained by the agency

Details: Breuer and other senior NATO officials estimate that by 2029, Russia may have rebuilt its military forces to a level capable of launching an attack on NATO territory.

The directive sets out Breuer's priorities as to which weapons systems must be procured or produced first.

Reuters' sources say NATO has demanded that Germany strengthen its air defence at least fourfold – from long-range systems such as Patriot to short-range systems.

Another key objective is enhancing the army's ability to carry out high-precision strikes against targets more than 500 kilometres deep into enemy territory.

Breuer also ordered increased ammunition stockpiles and raised the minimum reserve levels for all types of weapons.

Quote: "Other priorities listed in the document are the swift expansion of Germany’s capabilities in electronic warfare and the establishment of a resilient system of 'offensive and defensive capabilities' in space."

More details: In mid-May, Commander-in Chief of the German Army Alfons Mais stated that Russia’s large-scale social and industrial mobilisation indicated its military was rapidly gaining firepower.

"By 2029 at the latest, Russian forces will be capable of large-scale aggression using conventional weapons against NATO territory. But they may begin testing us much earlier," he said.

Background:

Recently, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany may reinstate mandatory military service if the revamped voluntary recruitment system fails to meet its goals.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also recently declared that the Bundeswehr would receive as much funding as it needs to become Europe’s strongest army.

