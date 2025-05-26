All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's chief of defence orders urgent rearmament due to threat of Russian attack – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 26 May 2025, 04:33
Germany's chief of defence orders urgent rearmament due to threat of Russian attack – Reuters
Carsten Breuer. Photo: Getty Images

Carsten Breuer, Germany's Chief of Defence, has issued a directive mandating the full rearmament of the Bundeswehr with modern weapons and equipment by 2029. The document emphasises the urgent need to expand both Germany's defensive and offensive capabilities in response to the threat of a Russian attack on NATO territory.

Source: Reuters, citing a document obtained by the agency

Details: Breuer and other senior NATO officials estimate that by 2029, Russia may have rebuilt its military forces to a level capable of launching an attack on NATO territory.

Advertisement:

The directive sets out Breuer's priorities as to which weapons systems must be procured or produced first.

Reuters' sources say NATO has demanded that Germany strengthen its air defence at least fourfold – from long-range systems such as Patriot to short-range systems.

Another key objective is enhancing the army's ability to carry out high-precision strikes against targets more than 500 kilometres deep into enemy territory.

Breuer also ordered increased ammunition stockpiles and raised the minimum reserve levels for all types of weapons.

Quote: "Other priorities listed in the document are the swift expansion of Germany’s capabilities in electronic warfare and the establishment of a resilient system of 'offensive and defensive capabilities' in space."

More details: In mid-May, Commander-in Chief of the German Army Alfons Mais stated that Russia’s large-scale social and industrial mobilisation indicated its military was rapidly gaining firepower.

"By 2029 at the latest, Russian forces will be capable of large-scale aggression using conventional weapons against NATO territory. But they may begin testing us much earlier," he said.

Background:

  • Recently, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany may reinstate mandatory military service if the revamped voluntary recruitment system fails to meet its goals.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also recently declared that the Bundeswehr would receive as much funding as it needs to become Europe’s strongest army.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyRussiaweaponsNATO
Advertisement:
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
All News
Germany
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Germany urges EU to step "out of its comfort zone" to ramp up sanctions on Russia
Germany's Merz does not believe in quick end to war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:15
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
11:03
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
10:38
EU to decide on next steps regarding temporary protection for Ukrainians in June, Euractiv reports
10:19
There are no nuclear weapons or Oreshnik intercontinental ballistic missiles in Belarus, Ukrainian intelligence says
10:04
Defence plants under large-scale UAV attack in Russia – photo, video
09:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts: no casualties, but houses, farm buildings and cars damaged – photos
09:15
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian aircraft's violation of Finnish airspace
08:30
Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos
08:21
Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front
07:48
Russia loses another 1,000 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: