The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv and Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts with attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 May, damaging houses, farm buildings and cars. In the city of Kyiv, drone debris fell on the premises of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility, but there were no casualties.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "Kyiv has been under Russian attack for the third night in a row. Last night, an air-raid warning was in effect for six hours. The enemy struck with attack drones."

Details: Tkachenko reported that the attack caused damage in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, with windows broken in one residential building. Debris was also reported to have fallen on the premises of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility.

Tkachenko stressed that fortunately, there were no casualties.

In Kyiv Oblast, there were no strikes on critical infrastructure as a result of the attack, and there were no casualties among the population.

Three houses and farm buildings were damaged in the Boryspil district, one house in the Fastiv district, and a car in the Bucha district.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

In Cherkasy Oblast, 25 Russian UAVs were destroyed. No casualties have been reported, and no reports of damage from fallen debris have been received by the authorities. An inspection of the area is ongoing.

Taburets also provided more information about the aftermath of the Russian attacks the day before. In particular, the blast wave damaged windows of a vocational school, a boiler house and a residential building in the Uman district.

