VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 May 2025, 11:03
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Operation of mobile fire groups. Stock photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Russia carried out another combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 May for the third night in a row. This time, Russian forces launched 364 air attack weapons; Ukrainian air defence shot down nine cruise missiles and destroyed or jammed 288 UAVs.

Source: Air Force

Details: Starting at 20:15 on 25 May, the Russians launched:

- 9 air-based Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast);

- 355 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones (launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Early reports indicate that as of 11:00, Ukrainian air defence forces have shot down all nine Kh-101 cruise missiles and destroyed or jammed 288 Shahed UAVs and other types of drones in the east, north, south, west and centre of the country.

A total of 233 UAVs were shot down by air defence assets, and 55 more disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force reported that there were five Russian strikes across the regions, and debris from downed UAVs fell in 10 locations. 

