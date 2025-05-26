All Sections
Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 26 May 2025, 15:33
EU responds to claim that Europe is to resume direct contact with Kremlin
The EU flag. Photo: Pixabay

The European Union seeks to bring all the parties concerned to the negotiating table to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine, Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, has said.

Source: Pinho at a briefing in Brussels on 26 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pinho was commenting on a statement made by Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, who said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had told her efforts were being made to restore ties with the Kremlin.

Quote from Pinho: "What we can confirm is that we are interested in bringing all the partners together at the table, all the parties concerned, to discuss a ceasefire and in view of achieving peace. That's what we are interested in."

Details: However, Pinho did not deny Pirc Musar’s remarks regarding the content of her conversation with von der Leyen.

Background:

  • Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar told journalists in Brussels about her meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which von der Leyen apparently said that the EU is working to resume direct contact with Russia.
  • During a visit to Ukraine in June 2024, Pirc Musar said Ukraine should decide for itself when to enter negotiations with Russia and on what conditions.

