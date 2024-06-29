Slovenian president honours fallen Ukrainian defenders in Lviv – photos

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has paid tribute to the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders in Lviv.

Source: Pirc Musar on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pirc Musar mentioned that she laid a wreath at the memorial to Slovenian soldiers in Lviv who perished in World War I and paid tribute to those who lost their lives defending Ukraine.

V Lvivu sem položila venec pri spomeniku padlim slovenskim vojakom v prvi svetovni vojni ter se poklonila padlim za obrambo Ukrajine. V nadaljevanju pa se srečala tudi z guvernerjem Lvivske regionalne uprave Makismom Kozitskim. 🇸🇮🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NhFiOVSTtN — Nataša Pirc Musar (@nmusar) June 29, 2024

In addition, the president met with Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Kozytskyi said on his Telegram channel that "the people of Slovenia share our pain and stand in solidarity with us in our struggle".

During her visit to Kyiv, Nataša Pirc Musar stated that Ukraine should decide independently when and under what conditions to enter into negotiations with Russia.

The president further noted that the Slovenian government had approved the allocation of €5 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

