Kremlin reacts to German chancellor's statement on range of Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a possible decision by European countries to lift restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine "contradicts Moscow's desire to reach a political settlement".

Source: Peskov, quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "These potential decisions, if indeed such decisions have taken place, are absolutely contrary to our aspirations to reach a political settlement."

Background: On 26 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany, the US, the UK and France have lifted all range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine.

