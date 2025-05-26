All Sections
Kremlin reacts to German chancellor's statement on range of Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 26 May 2025, 18:21
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: getty images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a possible decision by European countries to lift restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine "contradicts Moscow's desire to reach a political settlement".

Source: Peskov, quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "These potential decisions, if indeed such decisions have taken place, are absolutely contrary to our aspirations to reach a political settlement."

Background: On 26 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany, the US, the UK and France have lifted all range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine.

PutinRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaweapons
Putin
Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"
Macron: Trump has realised Putin has been lying to him
Kremlin responds to Trump's harsh criticism of Putin
