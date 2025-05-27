All Sections
Kherson partially without power because of Russian attacks

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 27 May 2025, 02:02
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Part of the city of Kherson has been left without power because of Russian attacks. 

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, Head of the press office of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Tolokonnikov noted that some consumers in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi and Dniprovskyi districts have been left without electricity.

Quote: "The Russian attacks have damaged networks and equipment. Specialised personnel are aware of the problem and are working on it.

We hope that they will begin to reconnect consumers on 27 May, if the security situation allows."

Background

  • On 23 May, Russian forces killed a resident of Kherson with a UAV.  
  • The Russians attacked a car with a drone in the village of Komyshany, near Kherson, at around 15:50 on 26 May. Two boys aged 7 and 15 were injured when explosives were dropped from the UAV.

