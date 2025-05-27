Partisans disrupt Russian weapons supply to Kursk Oblast

Map showing the location where the sabotage was conducted. Photo: ATESH

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have claimed that they have conducted a sabotage operation, disabling a railway signalling relay cabinet in Russia's Tula Oblast and slowing down the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kursk Oblast.

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Quote: "Our movement agents set fire to a facility located on the railway track near Yasnogorsk, on the route leading towards Kursk Oblast, where a grouping of Russian occupiers is concentrated."

Details: ATESH explained that their planned action had aimed to slow down the supply of weapons and military equipment to the battlefield.

Quote: "This action was carefully planned: the damaged relay cabinet provides communication and control of track switches on a critically important section of the railway.

Without a reliable power supply, the automated systems cannot redirect trains, causing serious delays in the movement of freight trains."

"All of this delays the redeployment of reserves and complicates the organisation of new [Russian] offensive operations."

