Several Russian airports suspend operations: more than 100 drones reportedly downed over Russia

Some Russian airports have suspended operations overnight and in the early morning of 27 May.

Source: Russian media outlets citing Federal Air Transport Agency; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Federal Air Transport Agency reported that restrictions on the arrival and departure of civilian aircraft had been introduced at the airports of Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Tambov.

Prior to that, restrictions were introduced at Kaluga airport.

Updated: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 99 Ukrainian UAVs had been intercepted and destroyed over seven Russian Oblast from the evening of 26 May to the morning of 27 May.

In particular, 56 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast, 25 over Voronezh Oblast, seven over Vladimir Oblast, five over Kaluga Oblast, four over Tula Oblast and one each over Rostov and Lipetsk oblasts.

No information about the consequences of the attack have been reported yet.

