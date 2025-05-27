Coalition urges German foreign minister to persuade US to keep supporting Ukraine

Politicians from Germany's ruling CDU/CSU and SPD parties are calling on Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to lobby Washington for greater support for Ukraine during his upcoming visit to the US.

Source: European Pravda, citing ntv, a German news channel

Details: Roderich Kiesewetter, the CDU’s foreign policy spokesman, said that Johann Wadephul would signal to the US that Europeans want and will take on more responsibility for security, adding that this comes with the expectation that the US will remain committed to its transatlantic orientation by supporting Ukraine.

Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, emphasised that the US must abandon its supposed role as a neutral mediator between Ukraine and Putin and that Europe and the US must make it clear that Ukraine has a future in the Euro-Atlantic security structure.

He believes that Wadephul's inaugural visit to his American counterpart Marco Rubio should primarily focus on keeping the US on board in supporting Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Background:

As reported earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that the latest large-scale Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are also an insult to US President Donald Trump.

Trump, while condemning the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine on Sunday, said he was considering introducing additional sanctions against Russia.

He also stated that Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely crazy" by bombing Ukrainian cities in the middle of negotiations.

