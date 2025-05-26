All Sections
German foreign minister says West must stop Putin from continuing war

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 26 May 2025, 02:56
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Photo: Getty Images

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on the West to respond decisively to a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, saying that Putin must feel the true cost of the war.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, as reported by Deutsche Welle and Reuters

Details: Wadephul stated in response to the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities that additional sanctions against Russia are necessary.

He emphasised that Putin is not interested in peace and is continuing the war despite diplomatic efforts, including US President Donald Trump’s attempts to bring the Kremlin leader to the negotiating table.

Quote: "Putin is not interested in peace, he wants to continue this war, and we must not allow this, which is why the European Union will agree additional sanctions." 

The foreign minister added that work is underway to implement new sanctions against Russia. He asserted that there would be a strong response from the West and, he believes, also from the United States of America.

Wadephul expressed hope that the consequences of these measures would force Putin to come to the negotiating table to avoid what he described as potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 24-25 May, Russia launched a combined strike using 367 aerial weapons, with a total of  13 oblasts coming under attack. More than 80 residential buildings were damaged, 12 people were killed and another 60 injured.
  • EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the international community and the US's efforts to achieve peace.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community, particularly the United States, to speak out and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

