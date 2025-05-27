All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 27 May 2025, 11:28
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
Hakan Fidan meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 26 May. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, will travel to Kyiv at the end of this week to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss the outcomes of the 16 May negotiations held in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator in the Istanbul talks.

Advertisement:

On Tuesday 27 May, Fidan is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

A Turkish source stated that during the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "the initiatives carried out recently to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, (and) developments following the negotiations held in Istanbul".

On Monday 26 May, Russia said the discussions with Fidan would focus on bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine would also be addressed.

Background: 

  • Ahead of the meetings, a Turkish source said Fidan would reiterate Ankara's proposal to serve as a "mediator" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Russian sources have said they view Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for future talks.
  • Earlier, Lavrov indicated that Moscow has rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine being held in the Vatican, claiming it would be "vulgar".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Türkiye
Advertisement:
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
All News
Türkiye
Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Putin in Moscow – photo
Turkish foreign minister visits Moscow, meets with Putin's aide
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:24
German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over
14:13
EXPLAINERWhy Macron's actions could bring the far-right to power in France
14:08
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bomb: two adults and child injured
13:32
UK to allocate US$3bn in profits from frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defence
13:24
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
13:16
Anti-drone pistol: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new device to counter drones
13:09
North Korean soldiers were not part of latest large prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia
12:52
Investigators find out how luxury goods banned for import from EU get to Russia
12:34
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
12:13
Russia says it is still working on "ceasefire memorandum"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: