Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports

Hakan Fidan meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 26 May. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, will travel to Kyiv at the end of this week to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss the outcomes of the 16 May negotiations held in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator in the Istanbul talks.

Advertisement:

On Tuesday 27 May, Fidan is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

A Turkish source stated that during the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "the initiatives carried out recently to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, (and) developments following the negotiations held in Istanbul".

On Monday 26 May, Russia said the discussions with Fidan would focus on bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine would also be addressed.

Background:

Ahead of the meetings, a Turkish source said Fidan would reiterate Ankara's proposal to serve as a "mediator" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian sources have said they view Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for future talks.

Earlier, Lavrov indicated that Moscow has rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine being held in the Vatican, claiming it would be "vulgar".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!