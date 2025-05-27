Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Putin in Moscow – photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 26 May.

Source: Anadolu, a Turkish state-run news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Diplomatic sources indicate the meeting began at 19:30 local time on Monday 16 May and lasted about an hour. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also took part in the discussion.

Advertisement:

"The meeting focused on recent efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as developments following the talks held on 16 May in Istanbul," the report stated.

The two sides also exchanged views on economic and energy-related matters.

Hakan Fidan meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 26 May Photo: Anadolu

Background:

Earlier on Monday 26 May, Fidan also met with Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation during the Istanbul negotiations.

During the Istanbul talks, the Russian side presented a number of deliberately unacceptable demands to Ukraine.

A major prisoner exchange agreement was arguably the only tangible outcome of the meeting in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!