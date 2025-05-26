All Sections
Turkish foreign minister visits Moscow, meets with Putin's aide

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 26 May 2025, 14:54
Turkish foreign minister visits Moscow, meets with Putin's aide
Vladimir Medinsky and Hakan Fidan. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is visiting Moscow, where he is scheduled to hold talks, including on ending the war in Ukraine. He has already met with Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations.

Source: Turkish Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Minister Hakan Fidan met in Moscow with Vladimir Medinsky, adviser to the president of the Russian Federation."  [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: It was also reported that during his visit, Fidan is expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Background:

  • An agreement on a major prisoner exchange was practically the only tangible result of the first in over three years meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on 16 May.
  • The Russian delegation at those negotiations was led by Medinsky.
  • The Russians in Istanbul put forward a number of unacceptable conditions for Ukraine.

