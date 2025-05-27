All Sections
Kyiv denies Russian claim of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's helicopter

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 May 2025, 20:36
Kyiv denies Russian claim of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Russian fake news. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security has denied claims that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s helicopter came under attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security on Facebook

Details: The Centre reported that Putin visited Kursk Oblast on 20 May on what was apparently his first trip there since the Russian Defence Ministry claimed the region had been completely cleared of Ukrainian forces.

Yuri Dashkin, commander of a Russian air defence division, asserted that Putin's helicopter broke through a swarm of Ukrainian drones attacking the region.

Quote: "The pro-Kremlin media, which covered Putin's trip, reported that he travelled across the region solely by car. Footage of the motorcade was shown on all government television channels.

Furthermore, neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor the media and Telegram channels in Kursk reported a UAV attack on the scale described by Dashkin during this time period."

Background: On 25 May, Dashkin was quoted as saying that Putin’s helicopter was at the centre of efforts to repel a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack during a recent visit by the Kremlin leader to Kursk Oblast.

