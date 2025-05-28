All Sections
Moscow repels drone attack, airports suspend operations – photos

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 01:28
A damaged building. Photo: Shot

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has claimed that around 30 drones have attacked the Russian capital. Moscow and other Russian airports have suspended operations.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram; Russian media outlets citing the Federal Air Transport Agency; ASTRA

Details: Sobyanin reported that Russian air defence systems had been "repelling enemy drone attacks" on the night of 27-28 May. According to him, about 30 drones had been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced the suspension of operations at Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo airports.

Later, reports emerged in Russia about the suspension of operations at airports in Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kostroma and Yaroslavl.

Updated: Russian Telegram channels wrote that the Elma technology park in Zelenograd (an administrative district of Moscow) had been attacked by drones.

A fire broke out at the scene.

For reference: The technology park's website says "the main activities of businesses of the ELMA-ZELENOGRAD technopark include the manufacture of electronic equipment, production of measuring instruments, optical technology, processing of various materials, research and development, IT and the production of consumer goods."

The six-hectare technopark is said to host over 150 businesses.

Background: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defence had intercepted and destroyed 112 "Ukrainian drones" between 21:00 and 00:00 (Moscow time) on 27 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

