All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 100 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia within three hours

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 01:08
Over 100 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia within three hours
A UAV. Stock photo: Ukrinform

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence intercepted and destroyed 112 "Ukrainian drones" between 21:00 and 00:00 (Moscow time) on 27 May.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 21:00 on 27 May and 00:00 on 28 May."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over six oblasts:

  • 59 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast,
  • 19 UAVs over Belgorod Oblast,
  • 13 UAVs over Tula Oblast,
  • 10 UAVs over Kursk Oblast,
  • eight UAVs over Oryol Oblast,
  • three UAVs over Kaluga Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Janine di Giovanni: It's important to get Putin, but it's really important to get the people that did the torturing, the killing, the murdering
RECENT NEWS
11:41
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
11:23
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
11:18
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
10:56
Zelenskyy: Russia amassing over 50,000 troops on Sumy front
10:37
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
10:16
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: over 10 strikes recorded, 1 killed and 7 injured – photos, video
09:46
Outlet behind fake report on Hungarian minority party ban in Ukraine admits it had no facts
09:39
German politicians urge Chancellor Merz to support Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine
09:26
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
09:24
US State Department urges Russia to take Trump's sanctions threats seriously
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: