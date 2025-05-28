Over 100 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia within three hours

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence intercepted and destroyed 112 "Ukrainian drones" between 21:00 and 00:00 (Moscow time) on 27 May.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 21:00 on 27 May and 00:00 on 28 May."

Details: According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over six oblasts:

59 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast,

19 UAVs over Belgorod Oblast,

13 UAVs over Tula Oblast,

10 UAVs over Kursk Oblast,

eight UAVs over Oryol Oblast,

three UAVs over Kaluga Oblast.

