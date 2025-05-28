Over 100 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia within three hours
Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 01:08
The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence intercepted and destroyed 112 "Ukrainian drones" between 21:00 and 00:00 (Moscow time) on 27 May.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 21:00 on 27 May and 00:00 on 28 May."
Details: According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over six oblasts:
- 59 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast,
- 19 UAVs over Belgorod Oblast,
- 13 UAVs over Tula Oblast,
- 10 UAVs over Kursk Oblast,
- eight UAVs over Oryol Oblast,
- three UAVs over Kaluga Oblast.
