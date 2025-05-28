Total of 216 clashes across front line, over half on Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A multiple-launch rocket system in action. Photo: 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian defence forces

A total of 216 combat engagements have taken place across eight fronts over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where 122 clashes were recorded in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 May

Quote: "The enemy, using its manpower advantage, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding back the onslaught of the invaders, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces launched nine attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroivka, Fyholivka and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian assaults took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the village of Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 32 assaults, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near Serebrianka Forest, near the settlements of Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Kopanky, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna and towards Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka and Novyi Myr.

On the Kramatorsk front, 11 combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Dyliivka, Kurdiumivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka and Andriivka and towards Yablunivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 25 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novopil and Zelene Pole and towards Shevchenko.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted 11 assaults near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky and Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

On the Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, no active offensive actions were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone (Russia). Over the past day, the Russians have conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 273 attacks, including 14 with multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian assaults.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

