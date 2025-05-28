Russia launches ballistic missiles and 88 drones overnight: Ukraine destroys 71 UAVs

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 88 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones on the night of 27-28 May.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence had brought down 71 Russian UAVs, specifically Shahed drones and other types of UAVs, across the eastern, northern and southern parts of the country.

Advertisement:

Specifically, 34 were shot down with direct fire, while 37 were suppressed or disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare.

Impacts from Russian aerial weapons were recorded in eight locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!