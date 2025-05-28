All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches ballistic missiles and 88 drones overnight: Ukraine destroys 71 UAVs

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:17
Russia launches ballistic missiles and 88 drones overnight: Ukraine destroys 71 UAVs
Operation of mobile fire groups. Stock photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 88 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones on the night of 27-28 May.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence had brought down 71 Russian UAVs, specifically Shahed drones and other types of UAVs, across the eastern, northern and southern parts of the country.

Advertisement:

Specifically, 34 were shot down with direct fire, while 37 were suppressed or disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare.

Impacts from Russian aerial weapons were recorded in eight locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencemissile strikedronesShahed drone
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
air defence
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Ukraine's Air Force says light aircraft not effective against Shahed drones at night
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
RECENT NEWS
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
11:41
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
11:23
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
11:18
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: