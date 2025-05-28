All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: over 10 strikes recorded, 1 killed and 7 injured – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 28 May 2025, 10:16
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: over 10 strikes recorded, 1 killed and 7 injured – photos, video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: SES

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 May, hitting residential areas and a civilian business facility. More than 10 strikes have been recorded. One person has been killed and seven others injured.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked settlements in the Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

Advertisement:

"The attack killed one person and injured seven others, including a child. Three fires broke out," the SES reported.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES

A production workshop and a warehouse covering 1,580 sq m caught fire on the premises of a business facility in the settlement of Vasyshcheve.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES

Drones struck open land in the settlement of Bezliudivka, igniting dry grass over an area of 1,000 sq m.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES

A Russian UAV hit a two-storey residential building in the settlement of Eskhar, sparking another fire.

"More than 80 emergency workers and 20 SES appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack, including a bomb disposal team, a firefighting train and local fire crews from Vasyshcheve," the SES added.

Background: Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that eight people, including a four-year-old child, had been injured in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastfirecasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in three Ukrainian oblasts
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
11:41
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
11:23
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
11:18
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: