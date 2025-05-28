Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: over 10 strikes recorded, 1 killed and 7 injured – photos, video

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: SES

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 May, hitting residential areas and a civilian business facility. More than 10 strikes have been recorded. One person has been killed and seven others injured.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked settlements in the Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

"The attack killed one person and injured seven others, including a child. Three fires broke out," the SES reported.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: SES

A production workshop and a warehouse covering 1,580 sq m caught fire on the premises of a business facility in the settlement of Vasyshcheve.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: SES

Drones struck open land in the settlement of Bezliudivka, igniting dry grass over an area of 1,000 sq m.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: SES

A Russian UAV hit a two-storey residential building in the settlement of Eskhar, sparking another fire.

"More than 80 emergency workers and 20 SES appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack, including a bomb disposal team, a firefighting train and local fire crews from Vasyshcheve," the SES added.

Background: Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that eight people, including a four-year-old child, had been injured in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

