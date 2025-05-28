All Sections
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 03:04
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast
A UAV. Stock photo: ArmyInform

Eight people have been injured in a Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast, including a four-year-old child.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov reported that three men aged 51, 43, and 59 had been injured in the attack on the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district. In addition, a four-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

Two men aged 63 and 80 and two women aged 63 and 71 have been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Eskhar in the Chuhuiv district.

Background: Several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 27-28 May.

