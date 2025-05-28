Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the US will not back Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists

Quote: "It doesn't matter what is written in the ultimatums if we are not just talking about a piece of paper, but about something that could lead to the first step, a ceasefire. I think that even at the highest level, the United States will not support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories that Ukraine currently holds."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine also did not want the US to withdraw from the negotiation process. "These are important things for us. Therefore we would not like them to withdraw from the process," the president added.

Background:

Earlier, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that he had "gone absolutely crazy" and warning that if he tried to seize all of Ukraine, it would lead to the downfall of Russia.

According to Bloomberg, Putin, ahead of a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, was convinced that he had the upper hand on the front and would be able to capture four Ukrainian regions by the end of the year, so he would not rush to conclude a peace agreement.

