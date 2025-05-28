Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday 28 May.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy arrived in the German capital, where he is expected to meet with the country’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Advertisement:

As previously reported, the German Chancellor plans to use the in-person meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss possible steps towards future technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Background:

On 26 May, Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine were no longer subject to range restrictions and, therefore, could be used against targets on Russian territory. He said that the US, UK, France and Germany had lifted restrictions on long-range Ukrainian strikes against Russia several months ago.

German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil responded that there had been no new agreements within the government coalition regarding changes to the policy on Ukraine's ability to strike Russian territory.

The only long-range German weapon that Ukraine has requested is the Taurus missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!