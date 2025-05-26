All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 May 2025, 17:47
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to visit Germany this Wednesday, 28 May.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to have a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

Further military support for Ukraine is also likely to be on the agenda.

Merz also intends to brief the Ukrainian president on plans for a new package of EU sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on Moscow to engage in serious negotiations. 

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyGermany
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
German chancellor says four countries have lifted restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia for Ukraine
NATO prepares mini-declaration for summit and will likely not mention Ukraine because of Trump – Radio Liberty
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy after third night in row of Russian terror: US and Europe must show strength
Zelenskyy establishes Special Operations Forces Day in memory of battles for Donetsk Airport
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
RECENT NEWS
17:59
EXPLAINERWhy the new EU trade rules are disadvantageous for Ukraine and how long they will last
17:47
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
17:25
Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"
16:39
German chancellor says four countries have lifted restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia for Ukraine
15:49
Slovenian president says EU needs "silent dialogue" with Russia
15:38
Macron: Trump has realised Putin has been lying to him
15:33
EU responds to claim that Europe is to resume direct contact with Kremlin
15:16
EXPLAINERHow the US is losing leadership and whether the EU can take its place
14:59
Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time
14:57
Russia seeks to shield billions of frozen funds by diverting focus from war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: