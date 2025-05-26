Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
Monday, 26 May 2025, 17:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to visit Germany this Wednesday, 28 May.
Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda
Details: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to have a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
Further military support for Ukraine is also likely to be on the agenda.
Merz also intends to brief the Ukrainian president on plans for a new package of EU sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on Moscow to engage in serious negotiations.
Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.
Background:
- On Saturday 11 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing met in Kyiv, where they announced plans to ramp up sanctions against Russia if a truce is not implemented.
- While in Kyiv, Merz promised to continue providing military support for Ukraine, stressing that there would be close coordination with European partners and the United States.
- On 26 May, he said that Germany, France, the UK and the US have lifted all restrictions on Ukraine regarding the range of strikes inside Russia.
