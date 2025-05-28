Trump "very, very disappointed" but still unsure whether Putin is deceiving him

US President Donald Trump has said he will only be able to determine "in about two weeks" whether Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is deceiving him about his intention to bring peace to Ukraine.

Source: Trump’s comments to journalists at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Putin is sabotaging efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and whether he truly wants to end the war, Trump replied: "I can’t tell you that, but I’ll let you know in about two weeks".

"We’re going to find out whether or not he’s tapping us along or not, and if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently, but it will take about a week and a half, two weeks," he promised.

Trump said his special envoy Steve Witkoff "is doing a phenomenal job and is dealing with them [the Russian side – ed.] very strongly right now".

Quote: "I can say this – I’m very disappointed at what happened, a couple of nights now, where people [in Ukraine – ed.] were killed in the middle of what you would call a negotiation. I’m very disappointed by that. Very, very disappointed."

Background:

Amid recent Russian statements and increased aerial terror against Ukraine, Trump stated he is considering additional sanctions against Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is also weighing the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia this week, though the decision is not guaranteed.

