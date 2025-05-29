Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos

One person has been killed and another seriously injured, and a farm, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged in a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "At night, Russian troops once again attacked civilian facilities in several hromadas in Sumy Oblast with attack UAVs. A civilian was killed in a strike on the Bilopillia hromada. Another person was injured and hospitalised in a serious condition. Residential buildings were destroyed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians damaged civilian infrastructure facilities in the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada and destroyed a house in the Richky hromada.

The Russians also struck a farm in the Nedryhailiv hromada, setting fire to warehouses containing agricultural equipment.

