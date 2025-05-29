All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed and another seriously injured, and a farm, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged in a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "At night, Russian troops once again attacked civilian facilities in several hromadas in Sumy Oblast with attack UAVs. A civilian was killed in a strike on the Bilopillia hromada. Another person was injured and hospitalised in a serious condition. Residential buildings were destroyed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians damaged civilian infrastructure facilities in the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada and destroyed a house in the Richky hromada.

 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians also struck a farm in the Nedryhailiv hromada, setting fire to warehouses containing agricultural equipment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Sumy Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
All News
Sumy Oblast
Woman killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast, 9 civilians injured over past day
Zelenskyy: Russia amassing over 50,000 troops on Sumy front
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in three Ukrainian oblasts
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
10:22
Russia-linked hackers posing as journalists attempt to attack UK Defence Ministry – Sky News
10:00
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
09:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations
09:25
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
09:05
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: