Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of IRIS-T production deal for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that the new contract for the production of IRIS-T systems and corresponding missiles for Ukraine is worth €2.2 billion.

Source: Umierov on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov is currently in Berlin as part of a Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He reiterated that Germany announced a military aid package worth €5 billion on Wednesday, during the visit of Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement:

Among the agreements, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T air defence systems and corresponding missiles. Umierov reported that the total value of the contract amounts to €2.2 billion.

The minister did not disclose the timeline for production or delivery of the systems.

Umierov also noted that Germany will fund the procurement of Ukrainian long-range weapons worth several hundred million euros.

Background:

On Wednesday 28 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced an expansion of military assistance to Ukraine but provided limited details, reflecting a new policy of restricted information about military support to Kyiv.

Merz also vowed to do everything to prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from operating.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!