Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 May 2025, 11:21
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in Germany has stated that reports in the German media that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will now not be attending the Charlemagne Prize awards ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of a new Russian offensive are "not true".

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by the embassy

Quote: "Reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cancelled his participation at tomorrow's Charlemagne Prize awards ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of a Russian offensive are not true."

Background:

  • Earlier, Spiegel reported that President Zelenskyy would supposedly be unable to attend the event in Aachen on 29 May due to the worsening situation on the front lines and the threat of a large-scale Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 28 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings in Berlin with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.
  • During the visit, Germany promised new military aid to Ukraine worth €5 billion.
  • Among other things, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the total value of the contract is €2.2 billion

