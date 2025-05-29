NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week

The United Kingdom and Germany will convene the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Format, at NATO Headquarters on 4 June 2025.

Source: press service for Alliance, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The previous Ramstein Format meeting was held on 11 April in Brussels, also convened by the UK and Germany.

Britain and Germany assumed coordination of the Ramstein Format following the change of presidential administration in the United States. Earlier meetings, starting in 2022 under Joe Biden’s administration, were chaired by the US.

Background:

On 11 April, Germany and other countries announced the formation of the Electronic Warfare Coalition for Ukraine.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ramstein participants, calling for the supply of 10 Patriot systems.

The day after the upcoming Ramstein meeting, on 5 June, NATO defence ministers will gather at the headquarters to prepare for the Alliance’s summit in The Hague later in June.

