Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Russia’s reluctance to share its draft memorandum for peace negotiations suggests it contains unrealistic ultimatums and is an attempt to stall the peace process, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Russians' fear of sending their ‘memorandum’ to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process."

Details: Tykhyi urged Russia to release the document immediately, echoing earlier calls from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Quote: "If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty."

Background:

On 23 May 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov delivered a document outlining Ukraine’s position to Russia and said that he’s awaiting their memorandum in response.

On the same day, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

