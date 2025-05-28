Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who headed Ukraine's delegation at the recent talks with Russia in Istanbul, has handed over a document to the Russian Federation that reflects the Ukrainian position and is waiting for their "memorandum" in response.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov noted that the Russian side had tried to delay handing over a document to Ukraine outlining their vision of steps towards a ceasefire, but some pressure worked.

He added that the Russians had announced they had been writing a "memorandum" after strong statements from US President Donald Trump, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote: "I handed over our document to the head of the Russian delegation, which reflects the Ukrainian position. They received this document.

We reaffirm Ukraine's readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire and continued diplomatic engagement. We are not opposed to further meetings with the Russians and are awaiting their 'memorandum', so that the meeting won't be empty and can truly move us closer to ending the war."

Details: Umierov added that the Russian side still has at least four days before their departure to hand over their document for Ukraine's review [Russia has proposed that a second round of talks be held on 2 June].

Quote: "Ukraine has always been, and will always remain, as constructive as possible. Meetings between the sides must produce results. That's why each meeting must be properly prepared.

The Russian side promised to hand over the 'memorandum' immediately after the exchange. We call on them to fulfill that promise without delay and stop trying to turn the meeting into a destructive one."

Background:

On 16 May, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for the first time in over three years. Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, a member of Ukraine’s delegation at the Istanbul talks with Russia, stated that the Russian representatives, led by Vladimir Medinsky, had behaved aggressively and issued direct threats to the Ukrainian side.

On 19 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time.

On 19 May, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he noted.

On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

On 28 May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed that a second round of talks be held on 2 June.

