Russia accuses Serbia of violating neutrality by supplying ammunition to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 29 May 2025, 16:37
Serbian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has complained that Serbian defence companies continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine despite Serbia’s official stance of neutrality.

Source: European Pravda, citing Russian propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that Serbian companies sell ammunition through a scheme involving fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries.

These intermediaries are most often NATO member states, primarily Czechia, Poland and Bulgaria. Several African countries are also involved.

The contribution of Serbian plants reportedly amounts to hundreds of thousands of shells for multiple-launch rocket systems and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Russian intelligence alleged that Serbia’s largest defence companies are part of the scheme, including Yugoimport SDPR, Zenitprom, Krusik, Sofag, Reyer DTI, Sloboda, Prvi Partizan and others.

Background:

  • Last summer, the Financial Times reported that since 2022, Ukraine has received Serbian ammunition worth €800 million.
  • At the same time, Serbian authorities claimed that Serbia is not a party to the war in Ukraine, although it does sell ammunition to Western countries that may then transfer it to Kyiv.
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he does not object to Serbia selling ammunition to intermediaries who forward it to Ukraine.

Bloomberg: China cuts drone sales to Europe but continues supplying Russia
Czech teacher receives suspended sentence for denying Russian war crimes in Ukraine
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
EXPLAINERHow Norway’s new "Putin party" is trying to undermine pro-Ukrainian unity
Russia attacks Ukraine with new drone reaching speeds of up to 750 km/h
Russia accuses Serbia of violating neutrality by supplying ammunition to Ukraine
Trump's allies demand tougher sanctions on Russia
Stockholm music competition cancelled at Historical Museum over Russian ties
Russia loses US$450bn in energy revenue due to sanctions
Pro-Russian public figure Portnov coordinated case concerning alleged treason of Ukraine's 5th president
