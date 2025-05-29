Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 29 May that the Russian side has not handed over its so-called "memorandum" to the United States, Ukraine or Türkiye, despite earlier promises to do so.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 29 May

Quote: "Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called 'memorandum' they promised and supposedly spent over a week preparing – no one has seen it yet. It has not been shared with Ukraine. It has not been shared with our partners.

Advertisement:

They haven’t even shared the new agenda with Türkiye – the country that hosted the first meeting. Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States and President Trump. Another Russian deception."

Details: The president added that the Russians are doing everything they can to make the meetings meaningless, which is another reason to strengthen sanctions pressure against them.

Background:

Earlier, it became known that Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had handed over a document to Russia outlining Ukraine’s position and was awaiting their "memorandum" in response.

On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!