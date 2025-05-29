All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 29 May 2025, 19:41
Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their memorandum with partners – another deception
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 29 May that the Russian side has not handed over its so-called "memorandum" to the United States, Ukraine or Türkiye, despite earlier promises to do so.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 29 May

Quote: "Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called 'memorandum' they promised and supposedly spent over a week preparing – no one has seen it yet. It has not been shared with Ukraine. It has not been shared with our partners.

Advertisement:

They haven’t even shared the new agenda with Türkiye – the country that hosted the first meeting. Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States and President Trump. Another Russian deception."

Details: The president added that the Russians are doing everything they can to make the meetings meaningless, which is another reason to strengthen sanctions pressure against them.

Background:

  • Earlier, it became known that Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had handed over a document to Russia outlining Ukraine’s position and was awaiting their "memorandum" in response.
  • On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRussiawar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
Pro-Russian former politician Andrii Portnov met with top Ukrainian officials on eve of his murder – UP sources
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
All News
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Russian delegation led by Putin's aide to attend new peace talks in Istanbul
19:41
Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception
19:26
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia may hold snap elections and what Fico hopes to gain
19:24
Two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:45
Russian oil giant Lukoil earns billions bypassing EU sanctions
18:45
Royal Navy tracks Russian vessels in UK waters for second time in May
18:43
Journalists identify collaborators involved in religious persecution in occupied Melitopol
17:53
Bloomberg: China cuts drone sales to Europe but continues supplying Russia
17:30
Czech teacher receives suspended sentence for denying Russian war crimes in Ukraine
17:21
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: