Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures eight people, including teenagers

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 30 May 2025, 04:00
Column of smoke. Stock photo: Suspilne

At least eight people have been injured, including two 16-year-olds, in a Russian drone strike on the village of Vasyliv Khutir in the Chuhuiv hromada of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 29-30 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Vasyliv Khutir in the Chuhuiv hromada with drones. Eight people are known to have been injured, including two 16-year-olds."

Background: On the night of 29-30 May, Kharkiv once again came under a large-scale Russian drone attack. Eight drones hit a public transport company in the Slobidskyi district.

Kharkiv OblastcasualtiesdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
