Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 90 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 29 May. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 56 drones, although hits have been recorded in 12 locations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence downed 56 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's south and north. Twenty-six were downed using firepower and 30 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. Strikes were recorded in 12 locations."

Details: The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the missiles were launched from Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk oblasts came under attack.

"Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack," the Air Force summarised.

