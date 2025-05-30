All Sections
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast: two injured, more might be under rubble – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 May 2025, 11:40
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian drone has struck a five-storey residential building in the city of Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 29-30 May, injuring two people; more people might be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "At 02:30, the occupiers struck Bilozerske. A Russian Geran-2 UAV hit a five-storey residential building. The strike caused a fire."

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son sustained injuries while inside their flat.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

"The injured have been diagnosed with blast injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning. Medical assistance has been provided." the prosecutor’s office summed up.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that two more people might still be trapped under the rubble. 

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," they said.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Services of Donetsk Oblast

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the evening of 29 May, Russia launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs, along with various decoy drones. A total of 56 drones were shot down, but impacts were recorded at 12 locations.
  • On the same night, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

