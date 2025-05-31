All Sections
Russians conduct missile strikes on Sumy Oblast, one person injured

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 02:34
Missile being launched. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians conducted missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhailiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, injuring one person. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration noted that the strikes had caused damage to the residential area and destroyed warehouse facilities.

Quote: "At least one person has been injured. Medical treatment was provided at the scene."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that information on the aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian warmissile strike
