Russia attacks Kharkiv with UAVs: ​​fires break out, one person injured

Several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 30-31 May, with fires breaking out at the sites where strikes occurred and one person being injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; local media outlets; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Explosions have been heard in the city!

Enemy attack UAVs were recorded over Kharkiv."

Details: Local media outlets and Telegram channels reported at least eight explosions in the city.

Later, Terekhov confirmed that the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city had come under attack.

After that, he reported a hit on the territory of an industrial business in the Kyivskyi district.

Updated: Syniehubov stated that fires had broken out at the scenes of the strikes.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The Kyivskyi district. A hit on the roof of business premises. A fire has broken out.

The Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire has broken out due to the attack."

"One person has been injured in the enemy UAV attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv."

Details: Terekhov reported that a car service station had come under attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with the premises and several vehicles damaged.

Windows were shattered in several buildings in the Kyivskyi district.

Terekhov reported a total of eight hits in the city – two in the Shevchenkivskyi district and six in the Kyivskyi district.

