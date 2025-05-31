Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the morning of 31 May, injuring seven people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians hit the premises of a civilian business with a GAB in the village of Vasyshcheve, damaging buildings. Two people were injured.

A house was damaged in Bezliudivka and a person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Update: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry later added that seven people had been injured in the morning Russian bombardment of Kharkiv's suburbs.

Reports indicate severe damage to residential and administrative buildings and fires on the territory of a company in Vasyshcheve and Bezliudivka.

