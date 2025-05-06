Russia hits Kharkiv with 20 Shahed UAVs: city's largest market catches fire – photos, video

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

A large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv has caused a fire at the city's largest market, Barabashovo, and damaged residential buildings and vehicles. Eleven people have been injured in the oblast as a result of the strikes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched 20 Geran-2 type UAVs at four districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Industrialnyi and Kholodnohirskyi, hitting eight locations. A fire broke out at the city's largest market, Barabashovo."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: Syniehubov reported that around 20 retail units had been completely destroyed and nearly 80 others damaged. Residential buildings and parked vehicles were also hit.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

In total, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with eight guided aerial bombs, seven FPV drones and 20 Geran-2 type drones.

Fourteen houses were damaged in the Izium district. In the Kupiansk district, two houses, a warehouse and two vehicles were hit. Eight houses and a fire station sustained damage in the Kharkiv district.

Background: On the night of 6 May, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Kharkiv. Within two hours, 20 strikes had been recorded in different districts of the city. Early reports indicated four people had been injured.

