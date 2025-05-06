All Sections
Russia hits Kharkiv with 20 Shahed UAVs: city's largest market catches fire – photos, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 May 2025, 08:47
Russia hits Kharkiv with 20 Shahed UAVs: city's largest market catches fire – photos, video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

A large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv has caused a fire at the city's largest market, Barabashovo, and damaged residential buildings and vehicles. Eleven people have been injured in the oblast as a result of the strikes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched 20 Geran-2 type UAVs at four districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Industrialnyi and Kholodnohirskyi, hitting eight locations. A fire broke out at the city's largest market, Barabashovo."

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: Syniehubov reported that around 20 retail units had been completely destroyed and nearly 80 others damaged. Residential buildings and parked vehicles were also hit.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

In total, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with eight guided aerial bombs, seven FPV drones and 20 Geran-2 type drones.

Fourteen houses were damaged in the Izium district. In the Kupiansk district, two houses, a warehouse and two vehicles were hit. Eight houses and a fire station sustained damage in the Kharkiv district.

Background: On the night of 6 May, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Kharkiv. Within two hours, 20 strikes had been recorded in different districts of the city. Early reports indicated four people had been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

