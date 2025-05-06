Russians attack Ukraine with 136 UAVs overnight: 124 fail to reach target

Russia has attacked Ukraine with 136 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones since the evening of 5 May. A total of 54 drones were destroyed, another 70 disappeared from radar, and one drone is still in the air. Combat efforts to shoot it down are ongoing.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 10:30, 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. 70 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the city of Primorsk in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

