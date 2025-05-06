All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Ukraine with 136 UAVs overnight: 124 fail to reach target

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 May 2025, 11:04
Russians attack Ukraine with 136 UAVs overnight: 124 fail to reach target
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has attacked Ukraine with 136 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones since the evening of 5 May. A total of 54 drones were destroyed, another 70 disappeared from radar, and one drone is still in the air. Combat efforts to shoot it down are ongoing.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 10:30, 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. 70 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the city of Primorsk in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian Air Force strikes UAV command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: