Kharkiv authorities show aftermath of Russian attack on city's largest market – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 May 2025, 12:58
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv on 6 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has shown the aftermath of a Russian strike on the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv on 6 May.

Source: Syniehubov on social media

Quote: "The Russian army bombarded the city’s largest market, where many people come to shop. There are no military facilities or any potential military targets nearby!"

Details: Syniehubov said that as a result of the Russian drone strike, about 90 commercial facilities were damaged and another 20 were completely burned down.

 
Firefighters extinguished a large fire that covered an area of 500 square metres.

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 May, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Within two hours, 20 strikes were recorded in different areas of the city.
  • The city’s largest market, Barabashovo, was on fire, and residential buildings and cars were damaged. Eleven people were injured in the oblast.

