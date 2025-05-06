Kharkiv authorities show aftermath of Russian attack on city's largest market – photos

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv on 6 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has shown the aftermath of a Russian strike on the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv on 6 May.

Source: Syniehubov on social media

Quote: "The Russian army bombarded the city’s largest market, where many people come to shop. There are no military facilities or any potential military targets nearby!"

Details: Syniehubov said that as a result of the Russian drone strike, about 90 commercial facilities were damaged and another 20 were completely burned down.

Firefighters extinguished a large fire that covered an area of 500 square metres.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 May, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Within two hours, 20 strikes were recorded in different areas of the city.

The city’s largest market, Barabashovo, was on fire, and residential buildings and cars were damaged. Eleven people were injured in the oblast.

