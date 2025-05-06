Kharkiv authorities show aftermath of Russian attack on city's largest market – photos
Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 12:58
Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has shown the aftermath of a Russian strike on the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv on 6 May.
Source: Syniehubov on social media
Quote: "The Russian army bombarded the city’s largest market, where many people come to shop. There are no military facilities or any potential military targets nearby!"
Details: Syniehubov said that as a result of the Russian drone strike, about 90 commercial facilities were damaged and another 20 were completely burned down.
Firefighters extinguished a large fire that covered an area of 500 square metres.
Background:
- On the night of 5-6 May, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Within two hours, 20 strikes were recorded in different areas of the city.
- The city’s largest market, Barabashovo, was on fire, and residential buildings and cars were damaged. Eleven people were injured in the oblast.
