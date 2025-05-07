Moscow comes under large-scale drone attack

The Russian authorities have claimed that their air defence downed seven drones flying towards the city of Moscow on the night of 6-7 May. Operations at Sheremetyevo Airport have been suspended.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; BBC News Russian

Quote from Sobyanin: "Air defence forces repelled an attack by seven drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the sites where debris has fallen."

Details: BBC News Russian reported that residents in the Kubinka district, west of Moscow, had witnessed numerous drones and air defence responses.

Sobyanin posted several updates on social media throughout Tuesday evening, later claiming that eight drones had been downed near Moscow.

He did not comment on any consequences, repeating only: "Emergency services are working at the sites where debris has fallen" in each post.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced that Sheremetyevo Airport had been closed from 01:00, and Vnukovo Airport had also suspended operations.

In addition, Russian Telegram channels reported that mobile internet had been shut down in over 30 cities across Russia due to the threat of drone attacks.

At 03:55, Sobyanin claimed that two more drones flying towards Moscow had been destroyed.

Background: On the night of 5-6 May, airport operations were suspended in several Russian cities, including Moscow, due to a drone attack. At least 19 drones were downed in Moscow, one of which crashed near a high-rise building.

