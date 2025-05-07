All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moscow comes under large-scale drone attack

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 7 May 2025, 01:56
Moscow comes under large-scale drone attack
Ukrainian-made UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

The Russian authorities have claimed that their air defence downed seven drones flying towards the city of Moscow on the night of 6-7 May. Operations at Sheremetyevo Airport have been suspended.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; BBC News Russian

Quote from Sobyanin: "Air defence forces repelled an attack by seven drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the sites where debris has fallen."

Advertisement:

Details: BBC News Russian reported that residents in the Kubinka district, west of Moscow, had witnessed numerous drones and air defence responses.

Sobyanin posted several updates on social media throughout Tuesday evening, later claiming that eight drones had been downed near Moscow.

He did not comment on any consequences, repeating only: "Emergency services are working at the sites where debris has fallen" in each post.

Advertisement:

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced that Sheremetyevo Airport had been closed from 01:00, and Vnukovo Airport had also suspended operations.

In addition, Russian Telegram channels reported that mobile internet had been shut down in over 30 cities across Russia due to the threat of drone attacks.

At 03:55, Sobyanin claimed that two more drones flying towards Moscow had been destroyed.

Background: On the night of 5-6 May, airport operations were suspended in several Russian cities, including Moscow, due to a drone attack. At least 19 drones were downed in Moscow, one of which crashed near a high-rise building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
Russia
Russia has lost over 960,000 soldiers since February 2022
Drones hit defence industry plants in Russia's Tula and Saransk, causing fires – photos, video
Russian troops execute three Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: