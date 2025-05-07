Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos

Yuri "Buffalo" Abayev, 34, a former Russian army officer who has been identified by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence as one of those involved in the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), has been appointed as the Minister of Labour and Social Protection by the authorities in Russia's North Ossetia region.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Sergei Menyailo, Head of North Ossetia; Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Quote from Menyailo: "Yuri Abayev... has been appointed Minister of Labour and Social Development of North Ossetia... As his mentor, I know what he is capable of. I'm sure he will cope."

Advertisement:

Abayev and Menyailo Photo: Menyailo on Telegram

Details: Menyailo said that Abayev, a Hero of Russia and recipient of the Order of Courage, is "disciplined" and "clearly understands why he is here and what needs to be done".

He has been appointed as part of Putin's Time of Heroes programme, which places participants of the war against Ukraine in government roles.

Abayev fought against Ukraine Photo: Menyailo on Telegram

Abayev previously served in the 70th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment and rose to the rank of deputy unit commander.

Advertisement:

In June 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that it had identified Russian soldiers involved in the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in May 2024 near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The perpetrators were members of an assault group from the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment (military unit 71718), part of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

War criminals involved in executing Ukrainian POWs Photo: DIU on Telegram

It was reported that at the time of the execution of Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne, the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces was commanded by 34-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Yuri "Buffalo" Abayev.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!