All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia launches job training schemes to prepare Ukraine war veterans for government roles

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:16
Russia launches job training schemes to prepare Ukraine war veterans for government roles
Photo: bbratstvo.com

Russia has decided to launch programmes to train and recruit participants in the war against Ukraine and employ them at government agencies and state-owned companies.

Source: Kommersant, a Russian news outlet

Details: Such plans emerged after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced at the United Russia party congress the need to create such programmes at regional level.

Advertisement:

It is reported that this should help the Russians "not only go back to normal life, but also move up the career ladder".

Kommersant recalled that on 1 March, Russia launched a programme for participants in the Russo-Ukrainian war called Time of Heroes. Some of its first 83 trainees have already been promoted to high positions. Among them are Artem Zhoga, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in the Ural Federal District; Artur Orlov, the head of the Movement of the First [a Russian youth movement, initiated by Putin – ed.]; Yevgeny Pervyshov, the acting governor of Tambov Oblast, and others.

Some officials have already promised to support Putin's initiative: for example, the programme is expected to be launched "in the near future" in St. Petersburg and in the spring of 2025 in Smolny.

Advertisement:

It was reported that training will begin in January and last until May in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Moreover, it will include "modern management methods and technologies, personal effectiveness, potential assessment and determination of the participants’ development trajectory".

The programme is expected to be launched in 2025 in Moscow Oblast. Former soldiers will undergo training to become public activists, managers, specialists, and entrepreneurs.

Following Putin's instruction, it was decided that Stavropol Krai’s "regional ministers, heads of municipalities, heads of large regional organisations and companies" will organise "mentoring" for war participants, and internships after graduation.

Background:

  • In 2023, UK intelligence reported that new sections related to military training, the Kremlin's vision of history and propaganda about the previous years of the war and the so-called special operation against Ukraine [as Russia calls its war against Ukraine – ed.] had been added to the curriculum in Russian schools.
  • It was also reported that a centre for professional retraining of participants in the war against Ukraine had been set up in Russia. It was noted that they would teach Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland in schools.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawargovernment
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Russia
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: