Russia launches job training schemes to prepare Ukraine war veterans for government roles

Russia has decided to launch programmes to train and recruit participants in the war against Ukraine and employ them at government agencies and state-owned companies.

Source: Kommersant, a Russian news outlet

Details: Such plans emerged after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced at the United Russia party congress the need to create such programmes at regional level.

It is reported that this should help the Russians "not only go back to normal life, but also move up the career ladder".

Kommersant recalled that on 1 March, Russia launched a programme for participants in the Russo-Ukrainian war called Time of Heroes. Some of its first 83 trainees have already been promoted to high positions. Among them are Artem Zhoga, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in the Ural Federal District; Artur Orlov, the head of the Movement of the First [a Russian youth movement, initiated by Putin – ed.]; Yevgeny Pervyshov, the acting governor of Tambov Oblast, and others.

Some officials have already promised to support Putin's initiative: for example, the programme is expected to be launched "in the near future" in St. Petersburg and in the spring of 2025 in Smolny.

It was reported that training will begin in January and last until May in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Moreover, it will include "modern management methods and technologies, personal effectiveness, potential assessment and determination of the participants’ development trajectory".

The programme is expected to be launched in 2025 in Moscow Oblast. Former soldiers will undergo training to become public activists, managers, specialists, and entrepreneurs.

Following Putin's instruction, it was decided that Stavropol Krai’s "regional ministers, heads of municipalities, heads of large regional organisations and companies" will organise "mentoring" for war participants, and internships after graduation.

Background:

In 2023, UK intelligence reported that new sections related to military training, the Kremlin's vision of history and propaganda about the previous years of the war and the so-called special operation against Ukraine [as Russia calls its war against Ukraine – ed.] had been added to the curriculum in Russian schools.

It was also reported that a centre for professional retraining of participants in the war against Ukraine had been set up in Russia. It was noted that they would teach Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland in schools.

