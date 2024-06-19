Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has identified Russian assassins of four Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: DIU

Details: In the second half of May 2024, near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian military personnel committed another war crime, executing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The execution was captured on video: four unarmed Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, and the Russians forced them to lie face down and shot them point-blank.

DIU experts have identified those involved in the war crime – they turned out to be the Russians who were part of the assault group of the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment (Military Unit 71718) of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the 58th Army of Russia's Southern Military District.

The permanent deployment point of the specified military unit is located in the city of Shali, Chechnya, Russia.

At the time of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces was led by Lieutenant Colonel Yuri "Bison" Abayev, born on 10 December 1990.

Other servicemen of the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian occupation army are also involved in the war crime. Their names and ranks are as follows:

Captain Dmitri Olegovich Nagorny, born on 21 November 1995, the commander of the 2nd Battalion.

Senior Lieutenant Temirlan Umarovich Abutalimov, born on 2 May 1997, the commander of the 1st Assault Company.

Lieutenant Zaur Sergeyevich Bekov, born on 16 July 1997, the commander of the 3rd Assault Company.

Senior Lieutenant Yusup Payzulaevich Imagazaliyev, born on 18 July 1999, the commander of the 6th Assault Company.

DIU states these Russian war criminals may also be involved in the murder of several more Ukrainian prisoners of war later in May 2024.

This is confirmed by the intercepted radio communications from the 70th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, during which one of the commanders of a Russian assault company gives orders to his subordinates to shoot Ukrainian soldiers.

