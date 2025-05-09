All Sections
US and Europe preparing proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Reuters says

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 May 2025, 19:20
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States and its European allies are working on a proposal to announce a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing an unnamed French diplomatic source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source stated that the US and its European allies are finalising preparations for a proposal on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Reuters notes that, if Russia rejects the proposal, new sanctions will be imposed. However, the specific measures were not disclosed.

The source also stated that the 30-day ceasefire proposal has not yet been approved and will be developed further over the weekend during the "coalition of the willing" meeting, which will take place in Ukraine.

Background: 

  • US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on 8 May, stated that he would like to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
  • On Friday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the current efforts towards achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine are moving in the right direction.

